    Kerala: Man dies without getting money deposited for treatment from Karuvannur Bank

    A man died in the hospital without getting money for treatment from Karuvannur Bank on September 30. The deceased was identified as Sasi, who was ill and in critical condition.

    Kerala: Man dies without getting money deposited for treatment from Karuvannur Bank rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Thrissur: A man died in the hospital without getting money for treatment from Karuvannur Bank on September 30. The deceased was identified as Sasi, who was ill and in critical condition. As per reports, the bank only provided Rs 1.9 lakhs in several installments, where Rs 5 lakhs were needed for the surgery.

    Rs 14 lakhs were deposited in the bank in the name of Sasi and his mother. His family claimed that he could have been treated if the money had been given at the right time.

    Sasi was suffering from a nerve problem. His blood pressure suddenly increased. When he was taken to the hospital, the authorities demanded immediate surgery. When the family called the seceratory of the bank and asked for the money, the bank authorities replied by saying only Rs 90,000 can be given and there is no other option. Later, the ward member gave Rs 1 lakh. So far, the family has received a total of Rs 1.9 lakh.

    Sasi's sister said that the elderly mother has no other to go forward. The sister claimed that she deposited the document of land in the bank when her mother and brother fell ill. She said that they hoped to live off the money received as interest from the bank. She had taken loans from several people regarding the treatment for Sasi. However, the payment can be refunded only if the bank gives us our deposited money back.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 22 conducted search operations in accordance with PMLA 2022 to investigate benamis and beneficiaris who swindled more than Rs 150 crore in bank funds from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. The searches and raids were conducted at 5 locations in Kerala. The Kerala Police filed FIRs saying that the accused were embezzling public funds and that more than one loan had been granted to the same person against the bank loan cap while being secured by the same asset. Based on these FIRs, the ED initiated an investigation.

    Meanwhile, in the investigation of irregularities in Kandala Bank, action has been taken against the DySP of Kattakkada. Rural SP asked DySP Shibu for an explanation. Asianet News had reported that despite registering 66 cases against bank president Bhasurangan in investment fraud, no action was taken. Investors, including patients, are flocking to the bank to get back the money they have invested for one and a half years. After the irregularities came to light, the investors approached the police. Although 66 cases have been registered against the members of the Marannallur Police Management Committee, no further action has been taken so far. 

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
