    Kerala: Man dies of elephant attack in Kannur

    The deceased was identified as Jose, a native of Ulikkal town in Kannur district. The man died after being kicked by a wild elephant.

    Kannur: A local man died after being seriously injured in an elephant attack in Kannur on Wednesday(Oct 11). The deceased was identified as Jose, a native of Ulikkal town in Kannur district. The man died after being kicked by a wild elephant. The Forest Range Officer Ratheesh told Asianet News that the elephant was chased after making sure that the people had left the place, and it is not known how Jose got in front of the elephant.

    A video has surfaced of a local resident saying that an elephant is coming and to move away. Two people can be seen in this video. The other one left the place after seeing the elephant; however, Jose could not run away.

    The body of Jose was found near the fish market. The police said that the internal parts of the body were out after being kicked by the elephant. Jose left his home yesterday morning. The body was found during a search conducted by police after he went missing.

    As per reports, the elephant entered the Ulikkal forest area. The forest department is watching the movement of elephants.

    Earlier, the wild elephant was spotted in the residential area in the early hours of Wednesday (Oct. 11). As a precautionary measure, the authorities declared holidays for the schools and anganwadis in Valayathur village. The locals are demanding that the wild elephant be drugged or driven into the forest immediately.

    Meanwhile, Minister for Forestry and Wildlife of Kerala, AK Saseendran, said that the forest department is taking action to drive the wild elephant that landed in the Ulikkal town of Kannur from the residential area to the forest. A press release was issued by the minister's office stating that instructions have been given to the Chief Wildlife Warden regarding this matter.

