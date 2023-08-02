Kerala man arrested for flashing at female student inside moving train

A man flashed at a female student while travelling on the Coimbatore-Mangalore intercity express via the Kannur district. He was arrested by the Kasaragod Railway Police.

Kannur: The police arrested a 51-year-old man after being accused of flashing at a female college student aboard a moving train. According to police, the incident happened on July 31 while travelling on the Coimbatore-Mangalapuram intercity express via the Kannur district. When the train arrived at Kasaragod station, Kasaragod Railway Police acted to the student's complaint by taking the man into custody.

Also read: Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months

A case was also lodged under sections 119(a) (performing sexual gestures or acts in public places degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act and section 509 (insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC, they said.

As the event happened while the train was travelling through Kannur, the case and the accused were subsequently handed over to the Kannur Railway Police.

Officials said, "The student had boarded the train from Shoranur in the state's Palakkad district and the man was already seated across from her."

The complainant claims that the man touched his private areas while they were both seated in front of each other. She claimed to have caught the incident on camera before furiously confronting the man, who then got up from his seat and left. However, he was caught by his fellow passengers and handed over to the police.

The girl filed a complaint with video evidence and also released the footage of the ordeal through social media.