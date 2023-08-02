Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man arrested for flashing at female student inside moving train

    A man flashed at a female student while travelling on the Coimbatore-Mangalore intercity express via the Kannur district. He was arrested by the Kasaragod Railway Police.

    Kerala man arrested for flashing at female student inside moving train anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Kannur: The police arrested a 51-year-old man after being accused of flashing at a female college student aboard a moving train. According to police, the incident happened on July 31 while travelling on the Coimbatore-Mangalapuram intercity express via the Kannur district. When the train arrived at Kasaragod station, Kasaragod Railway Police acted to the student's complaint by taking the man into custody.

    Also read: Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months

    A case was also lodged under sections 119(a) (performing sexual gestures or acts in public places degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act and section 509 (insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC, they said.

    As the event happened while the train was travelling through Kannur, the case and the accused were subsequently handed over to the Kannur Railway Police.
    Officials said, "The student had boarded the train from Shoranur in the state's Palakkad district and the man was already seated across from her."

    The complainant claims that the man touched his private areas while they were both seated in front of each other. She claimed to have caught the incident on camera before furiously confronting the man, who then got up from his seat and left. However, he was caught by his fellow passengers and handed over to the police.

    The girl filed a complaint with video evidence and also released the footage of the ordeal through social media. 

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns AJR

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns

    Aadhaar based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world AJR

    India's Aadhaar-based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world

    Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months anr

    Life Mission case: SC grants interim bail to M Sivasankar on medical grounds for two months

    225 minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens snt

    225-minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed snt

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Gigantic Russian cat as tall as a 4-year-old child captivates social media with its size and charm snt

    WATCH: Gigantic Russian cat as tall as a 4-year-old child captivates social media with its size and charm

    'E.T.' to 'Independence Day': 7 best movies on Extraterrestrial Beings MSW

    'E.T.' to 'Independence Day': 7 best movies on Extraterrestrial Beings

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns AJR

    Another blow to cheetah conservation: Female cheetah's death in Kuno National Park raises concerns

    Aadhaar based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world AJR

    India's Aadhaar-based birth and death registry idea most unique in the world

    7 tips to keep in mind for budget travel mis

    7 tips to keep in mind for budget travel

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon