Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. A win-win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the win-win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. The win-win lottery costs only Rs. 40 (face value 31.25 GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-746 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-745 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-746 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy rkn

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

    India Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    India, Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Aizawl West-III seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will secure Aizawl West-III?

    kerala news live 04 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: 17-year-old dies of electric shock in Malappuram

    Recent Stories

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Indonesia Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found AJR

    Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon