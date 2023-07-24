Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: On Monday, July 24, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win-Win W-728 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-728 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

Let us take a look at the Win Win W 728 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

WC 168108

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WC 148450

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

WA 168108

WB 168108

WD 168108

WE 168108

WF 168108

WG 168108

WH 168108

WJ 168108

WK 168108

WL 168108

WM 168108

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WA 320272

WB 336752

WC 816383

WD 969586

WE 480041

WF 391979

WG 118220

WH 150680

WJ 470044

WK 413030

WL 788577

WM 321886

For Tickets ending with numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1654 1928 1995 4019 4868 5169 5939 5965 6620 6645 7044 7649 7822 8044 8178 8765 9441 9489

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0546 1936 2202 3738 4258 6609 6858 7552 7687 9920

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0881 1774 2813 2814 2926 3117 4321 4843 5018 5266 5908 6750 7439 8476

7th Prize: Rs 500

2949 6134 6092 5261 0512 4627 8806 8418 4859 2562 5997 1825 8445 2783 3301 9102 8975 9199 3527 1583 2606 0073 3995 2012 9838 1119 7471 0366 1718 9105 4024 2679 1178 0998 6823 1071 6254 2041 8735 7734 1047 9461 4486 3393 2604 8121 8101 9099 7429 1486 1164 9400 5043 7480 9425 1998 2927 2802 6945 5079 7092 2100 4750 3302 5323 6025 2495 8025 9002 7501 9728 8369 1664 2692 7505 7099 9963 2893 6099 6724 2374 6923

8th Prize: Rs 100

0039 0202 0223 0284 0298 0433 0537 0559 0626 0654 0706 0780 0899 0905 0968 1142 1211 1214 1275 1295 1340 1430 1468 1498 1668 1730 1821 1895 2004 2236 2237 2397 2497 2545 2558 2749 2815 2852 2918 2965 3033 3140 3206 3225 3293 3343 3379 3602 3747 3750 3840 4072 4657 4939 4955 5028 5103 5165 5225 5306 5443 5513 5542 5550 5556 5808 5839 5920 5980 5993 5996 6035 6168 6248 6287 6385 6430 6558 6570 6740 6788 6900 6917 6929 6989 7219 7288 7456 7519 7541 7675 7676 7707 7785 7814 7821 8026 8085 8254 8266 8317 8349 8352 8357 8358 8430 8494 8532 8581 8766 8888 8951 9205 9302 9311 9338 9439 9451 9544 9545 9570 9697 9774 9805 9853 9994



For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.