    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: On Monday, July 24, the Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Win-Win W-728 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-728 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 728 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

    WC 168108

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    WC 148450

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    WA 168108
    WB 168108
    WD 168108
    WE 168108
    WF 168108
    WG 168108
    WH 168108
    WJ 168108
    WK 168108
    WL 168108
    WM 168108

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    WA 320272
    WB 336752
    WC 816383
    WD 969586
    WE 480041
    WF 391979
    WG 118220
    WH 150680
    WJ 470044
    WK 413030
    WL 788577
    WM 321886

    For Tickets ending with numbers:

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    1654  1928  1995  4019  4868  5169  5939  5965  6620  6645  7044  7649  7822  8044  8178  8765  9441  9489

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    0546  1936  2202  3738  4258  6609  6858  7552  7687  9920

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0881  1774  2813  2814  2926  3117  4321  4843  5018  5266  5908  6750  7439  8476

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    2949  6134  6092  5261  0512  4627  8806  8418  4859  2562  5997  1825  8445  2783  3301  9102  8975  9199  3527  1583  2606  0073  3995  2012  9838  1119  7471  0366  1718  9105  4024  2679  1178  0998  6823  1071  6254  2041  8735  7734  1047  9461  4486  3393  2604  8121  8101  9099  7429  1486  1164  9400  5043  7480  9425  1998  2927  2802  6945  5079  7092  2100  4750  3302  5323  6025  2495  8025  9002  7501  9728  8369  1664  2692  7505  7099  9963  2893  6099  6724  2374  6923

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    0039  0202  0223  0284  0298  0433  0537  0559  0626  0654  0706  0780  0899  0905  0968  1142  1211  1214  1275  1295  1340  1430  1468  1498  1668 1730  1821  1895  2004  2236  2237  2397  2497  2545  2558  2749  2815  2852  2918  2965  3033  3140  3206  3225  3293  3343  3379  3602  3747  3750 3840  4072  4657  4939  4955  5028  5103  5165  5225  5306  5443  5513  5542  5550  5556  5808  5839  5920  5980  5993  5996  6035  6168  6248  6287 6385  6430  6558  6570  6740  6788  6900  6917  6929  6989  7219  7288  7456  7519  7541  7675  7676  7707  7785  7814  7821  8026  8085  8254  8266 8317  8349  8352  8357  8358  8430  8494  8532  8581  8766  8888  8951  9205  9302  9311  9338  9439  9451  9544  9545  9570  9697  9774  9805  9853 9994
     

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
