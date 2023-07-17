Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money and more
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-727 17 July 2023: On Monday, July 17, the Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of the Win-Win W-727 lottery. The lottery department regularly publishes the lottery in 12 different series, although these series may vary. Each week, a staggering number of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering ample opportunities to hopeful participants. The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-727 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    There is also a second prize of five lakh rupees up for grabs. Moreover, twelve fortunate individuals will be bestowed with a third prize of 1 lakh rupees each. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket stands at 40 Rupees, making it an affordable opportunity for many eager participants.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 727 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

    For the tickets ending with the following numbers:

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
