Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-390: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-390 November 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-390: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Result“ on Tuesday (Nov 21). The Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS.389  was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 390 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Hampi's Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details

    ICMR study reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults AJR

    ICMR reveals COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults; check details

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details vkp

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Yeh kab hua BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi died for country gaffe gcw

    'Yeh kab hua?': BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Rahul Gandhi died for country' gaffe

    Recent Stories

    Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann "Aam Aadmi Clinics" gets International recognition

    Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann “Aam Aadmi Clinics” gets International recognition

    Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt makes SHOCKING claim against his father; Here's what he said ATG

    Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt makes SHOCKING claim against his father; Here's what he said

    Karnataka: Hampi's Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Hampi’s Virupaksha Temple clerk suspended over alleged pillar damage; check details

    ICMR study reveals Covid vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults AJR

    ICMR reveals COVID-19 vaccination did not increase risk of sudden deaths in young adults; check details

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details RBA

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon