Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-499 December 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 499: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-499 December 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 499: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 499 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 499 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kochi Metro to conduct trial run from S.N. Junction to Thrippunithura today anr

    Kochi Metro to conduct trial run from S.N. Junction to Thrippunithura today

    Kerala doctor death case: Police take friend Dr Ruwais into custody rkn

    Kerala doctor death case: Police take friend Dr Ruwais into custody

    India announces USD 1 million aid after Mount Ulawun erupts in Papua New Guinea gcw

    India announces $1 million aid after volcano erupts in Papua New Guinea

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today Sonia Gandhi Rahul to attend gcw

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today; Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to attend

    Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today anr

    Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today

    Recent Stories

    Kochi Metro to conduct trial run from S.N. Junction to Thrippunithura today anr

    Kochi Metro to conduct trial run from S.N. Junction to Thrippunithura today

    The Archies': Why is Agastya Nanda 'missing-in-action' on Instagram? Here's what we know ATG

    'The Archies': Why is Agastya Nanda 'missing-in-action' on Instagram? Here's what we know

    Kerala doctor death case: Police take friend Dr Ruwais into custody rkn

    Kerala doctor death case: Police take friend Dr Ruwais into custody

    India announces USD 1 million aid after Mount Ulawun erupts in Papua New Guinea gcw

    India announces $1 million aid after volcano erupts in Papua New Guinea

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today Sonia Gandhi Rahul to attend gcw

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today; Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to attend

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon