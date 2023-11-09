Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 495: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-495 November 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 495: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 495 lottery will take place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 495 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at double the rate than rest of the world

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at almost double the rate than rest of the world

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man brutally kills his father-in-law in Idukki

    kerala news live 09 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment likely to be pronounced today

    'Pippa' screening: Ishaan Khatter to Mira Rajput Kapoor, celebs attend the event in style RKK

    'Pippa' screening: Ishaan Khatter to Mira Rajput Kapoor, celebs attend the event in style

    Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs ATG

    Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs

    7 easy to make and protein filled pre-workout foods SHG

    7 easy to make and protein filled pre-workout foods

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon