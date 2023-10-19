Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 492: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 492: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 491 lottery will take place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 492 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Send Supriya Sule to Gaza: Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi AJR

    'Send Supriya Sule to Gaza': Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi (WATCH)

    Explained What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Explained: What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Recent Stories

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States is facing death threats

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States facing death threats

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon