    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 491 October 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 491: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 491: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 491 lottery will take place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 491 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

