Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-628 November 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-628 lottery: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 18).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-628 November 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-628 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Nov 18). The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 628:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election rkn

    Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's luxury yatra bus arrives amid controversies rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's luxury yatra bus arrives amid controversies

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village snt

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village

    Revealed Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them snt

    Revealed: Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them

    Chak De India Israeli envoy announces special contest ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt

    'Chak De India': Israeli envoy announces special contest ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election rkn

    Kerala: Case filed for forgery in Youth Congress Organisational election

    David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said RBA

    David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said

    ChatGPT maker Sam Altman reacts after being fired by OpenAI

    'Loved my time at OpenAI...' ChatGPT maker Sam Altman reacts after being fired

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's luxury yatra bus arrives amid controversies rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's luxury yatra bus arrives amid controversies

    Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise timings of Sandhya Arghya in Delhi, Patna Kolkata and other places ATG

    Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise timings of Sandhya Arghya in Delhi, Patna Kolkata and other places

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon