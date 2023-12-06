Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-75 December 06 2023: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-75 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-75 December 06 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-75: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Dec 06) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-75 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-75 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-75 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Michaung Storm weakens after landfall red alert in Andhra Pradesh regions over 40 lakh people affected gcw

    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    Kerala: Body of young man exhumed after 4 days over suspicion of death; sent for postmortem rkn

    Kerala: Man dies allegedly after nasal polyps surgery; body exhumed after 4 days for postmortem

    Four from Keralas Palakkad killed in accident at Zoji La Pass in Kashmir update anr

    Four from Kerala's Palakkad killed in accident at Zoji La Pass in Kashmir

    Karnataka: Congress-BJP verbal clash over Brand Bengaluru dominates winter session at Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Congress-BJP verbal clash over Brand Bengaluru dominates winter session at Belagavi

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana Chief Minister on December 7 gcw

    Revanth Reddy to take oath as next Telangana Chief Minister on December 7

    Recent Stories

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From Stellar performances to World Cup setback osf

    Shubman Gill's remarkable 2023 cricket journey: From Stellar performances to World Cup setback

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan calls Vicky Jain 'home breaker'; here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan calls Vicky Jain 'home breaker'; here's what she said

    Football Jude Bellingham makes history as first Real Madrid player to win 'Golden Boy Award' osf

    Jude Bellingham makes history as first Real Madrid player to win 'Golden Boy Award'

    Cyclone Michaung Storm weakens after landfall red alert in Andhra Pradesh regions over 40 lakh people affected gcw

    Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected

    Kerala: Body of young man exhumed after 4 days over suspicion of death; sent for postmortem rkn

    Kerala: Man dies allegedly after nasal polyps surgery; body exhumed after 4 days for postmortem

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon