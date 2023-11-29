Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-74 November 29 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-74 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-74 November 29 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-74: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Nov 29)  will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-74 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-74 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
