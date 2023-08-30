Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63 August 30 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-63 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (August 30). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63 August 30 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-63: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Aug 30) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-63 lottery. The draw will occur at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-63 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore anr

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore

    Kerala news live August 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 2 districts

    Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon's South Pole, says ISRO

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    Recent Stories

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo hand-holding goes viral; fans speculate new movie RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo hand-holding goes viral; fans speculate new movie

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore anr

    Kerala sees record sales of liquor in 8 days during Onam worth Rs 665 crore

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more RBA

    Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their rotation time around the axis

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon