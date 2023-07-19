Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58 19 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-58 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 19). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58 19 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-58: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 19) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-58 lottery. The draw will occur at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-58 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Keep refreshing this page. 

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh 
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam anr

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam

    Centre all party meeting today ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session gcw

    Centre's all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

    Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested in joint operation

    BREAKING Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested

    Yamuna water level in Delhi drops below danger mark rain alerts in Himachal Uttarakhand gcw

    Yamuna water level breaches danger mark again; rain alerts in Himachal, Uttarakhand

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for next three days; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for next three days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    WATCH: Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    Realme C53 Pad 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Realme C53, Pad 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message vma

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam anr

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day RBA

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon