Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-632 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-632 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 31). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-632 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Namaste India Australia new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office watch gcw

    'Namaste India': Australia’s new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office (WATCH)

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gcw

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue rkn

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    kerala news live 31 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

    Recent Stories

    cricket Pakistan legend Wasim Akram declares PSL as the mini IPL of Pakistan in a blockbuster verdict osf

    Pakistan legend Wasim Akram declares PSL as the mini IPL of Pakistan in a blockbuster verdict

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel ATG

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel

    Namaste India Australia new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office watch gcw

    'Namaste India': Australia’s new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office (WATCH)

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gcw

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    Football Igor Stimac reveals India's power-packed squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Doha osf

    Igor Stimac reveals India's power-packed squad for AFC Asian Cup 2024 in Doha

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon