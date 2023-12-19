Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS 394 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 19). The Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS.394 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 394 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Tamil Nadu rains Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead alert in 4 districts issued relief ops underway gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead, alert in 4 districts issued; relief ops underway

    Kerala news live 19 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam will not be opened today

    Recent Stories

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid RBA

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon