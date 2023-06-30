Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winner and more here

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-335 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: The Nirmal NR-335 Lottery results will be declared on Friday (June 30) by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website, keralalotteriesresults.in, starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the lottery in 12 different series, which can vary.

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-335:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objective of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

