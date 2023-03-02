Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN-459 draw today, check prize money

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN-459 lottery ticket is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department will on Thursday announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN-459 lottery. The lottery result will be declared at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN-459 lottery ticket is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    The last draw of the Karunya Plus lottery, KN-458, was won by ticket number PC 679755 bought in Idukki district's Adimali town. The second prize was won by ticket number PE 441110, which was purchased from a lottery centre in Kasaragod.

    The prize break up for the Karunya Plus KN-459 lottery is as follows:

    First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 
    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
    Sixth Prize: Rs 500
    Seventh Prize: Rs 100
    The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.

