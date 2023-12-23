Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-633 December 23 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-633 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Dec 23).
     

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-633 December 23 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-633 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Dec 23) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 633:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened rkn

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened

    kerala news live 23 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers will end today

    Amid menstrual leave controversy, Union minister Smriti Irani opens up about on-set miscarriage (WATCH) AJR

    Amid menstrual leave controversy, Union minister Smriti Irani opens up about on-set miscarriage (WATCH)

    22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms AJR

    22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms

    Recent Stories

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    303 Indian passengers on UAE to Nicaragua charter being quizzed in France's Vatry airport

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details RBA

    Charlie Sheen attacked by woman with deadly weapon at his Malibu home; read details

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened rkn

    Kerala: Congress to march towards DGP office today in Thiruvananthapuram; security tightened

    Video Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit RBA

    Video: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got mobbed and almost beaten during Vaishno Devi temple visit

    kerala news live 23 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers will end today

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon