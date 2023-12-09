Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-631 December 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-631 lottery: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Dec 9).
     

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-631 December 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-630 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Dec 9) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 631:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    For ticket numbers ending with:

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Long and healthy life PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday AJR

    'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    kerala news live 09 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

    Tata Group plans Rs 40,000 crore investment for semiconductor plant in Assam; CM says 'will be game changer' snt

    Tata Group plans Rs 40,000 crore investment for semiconductor plant in Assam; CM says 'will be game changer'

    Telangana BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh (WATCH) snt

    Telangana: BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Long and healthy life PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday AJR

    'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    kerala news live 09 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries ATG EAI

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries

    7 effective home cardio exercises for a healthier you SHG

    7 effective home cardio exercises for a healthier you

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon