    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-629 lottery: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 25).

     

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-629 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 25) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 629:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

