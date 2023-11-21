Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: The Pooja Bumper lottery BR-94 results will be announced on Wednesday (Nov 22). Pooja bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 300 only. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore.

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: The Kerala Lottery Department will unveil the exciting results for the Pooja Bumper BR-94 lucky draw on Wednesday (Nov 22). The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore. After the Navaratri celebration, the Kerala government conducts lottery draw of Pooja Bumper in Gorky Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala pooja bumper lottery BR-94 sales started on September 25, 2023. Pooja bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 300 only.

How to verify lottery results:

To verify Pooja Bumper BR-94 results, visit the official Kerala Lottery Department website at www.keralalottery.info or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette.

Impressively, the first prize winner would get Rs 12 crore. There are five series in the Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-94: JA, JB, JC, JD, and JE. A panel of unbiased judges will closely monitor the proceedings to guarantee maximum transparency during the draw.

Check out the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crores

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 300

How to access PDF to get the complete list of Winners of the BR-94 lottery:

Visit the official Kerala Lottery website. Select the Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery category from the Menu bar. Navigate to the “Lottery Result" tab. Click on the “View" option on the results page. Download the PDF file by clicking the “Download" button in the upper-right corner of the page.

How to obtain forms to claim prize money:

Payee’s Receipt

Letter of Authorization for the Prize Winner

A Certificate from the Receiving Bank

Certificate from the Collecting Bank

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.