    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: The Pooja Bumper lottery BR-94 results will be announced on Wednesday (Nov 22).  Pooja bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 300 only. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore.

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results on November 22; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: The Kerala Lottery Department will unveil the exciting results for the Pooja Bumper BR-94 lucky draw on Wednesday (Nov 22). The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore. After the Navaratri celebration, the Kerala government conducts lottery draw of Pooja Bumper in Gorky Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala pooja bumper lottery BR-94 sales started on September 25, 2023. Pooja bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 300 only.

    Also read: Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more

    How to verify lottery results:

    To verify Pooja Bumper BR-94 results, visit the official Kerala Lottery Department website at www.keralalottery.info or refer to the Kerala Government Gazette. 

    Asianet Newsable will be publishing LIVE updates at 2 pm tomorrow. 

    Impressively, the first prize winner would get Rs 12 crore. There are five series in the Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-94: JA, JB, JC, JD, and JE. A panel of unbiased judges will closely monitor the proceedings to guarantee maximum transparency during the draw. 

    Check out the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

    1st Prize: Rs 12 crores

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore 

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh 

    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    9th Prize: Rs 300

    How to access PDF to get the complete list of Winners of the BR-94 lottery:

    1. Visit the official Kerala Lottery website.
    2. Select the Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery category from the Menu bar.
    3. Navigate to the “Lottery Result" tab.
    4. Click on the “View" option on the results page.
    5. Download the PDF file by clicking the “Download" button in the upper-right corner of the page.

    How to obtain forms to claim prize money:

    • Payee’s Receipt
    • Letter of Authorization for the Prize Winner
    • A Certificate from the Receiving Bank
    • Certificate from the Collecting Bank

    Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

     

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
