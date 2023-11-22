Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results 22 November 2023: Who will win jackpot of Rs 12 cr? Check HERE

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results will be declared today at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore. Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE results.

The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department will declare the "Pooja Bumper BR 94 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Pooja Bumper BR-94 will be drawn today (Nov 22) in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation containing a draw number along with the code. Pooja Bumper lottery ticket costs Rs 300.

After the Navaratri celebration, the Kerala government conducts lottery draw of Pooja Bumper in Gorky Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala pooja bumper lottery BR-94 sales started on September 25, 2023.

Here's the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

for the Tickets ending with the following numbers:

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.