    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results 22 November 2023: Who will win jackpot of Rs 12 cr? Check HERE

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results will be declared today at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 12 crore. Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE results.

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results live 22 november 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department will declare the "Pooja Bumper BR 94 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Pooja Bumper BR-94 will be drawn today (Nov 22) in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation containing a draw number along with the code. Pooja Bumper lottery ticket costs Rs 300. 

    After the Navaratri celebration, the Kerala government conducts lottery draw of Pooja Bumper in Gorky Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala pooja bumper lottery BR-94 sales started on September 25, 2023.

    Here's the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

    1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    Result Awaited

    for the Tickets ending with the following numbers:

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    9th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

    The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.

     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
