Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm. Stay tuned...

The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 21) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The prize breakup is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.

