Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm. Stay tuned...

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 21) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-53 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. 

    The prize breakup is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.
     

     

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    PM Modi's US Visit: Why buying combat-proven Stryker makes sense

    PM Modi's US Visit: Why buying combat-proven Stryker makes sense

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal cheating case anr

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in cheating case

    Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex 'Dhruv' in Kochi anr

    Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex ‘Dhruv’

    Recent Stories

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    Inception to La La Land: 8 best Hollywood films on Netflix right now! (MAH)

    Inception to La La Land: 8 best Hollywood films on Netflix right now!

    Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga osf

    Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga

    Meenakshi to Kedarnath - 7 most beautiful temples in India MSW

    Meenakshi to Kedarnath - 7 most beautiful temples in India

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon