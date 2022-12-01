Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery result at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result for December 1, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Karunya Plus KN-448, other prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala state lottery department will hold a lucky draw for the Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery at 3pm. The draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction. The first-place winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the holder of the winning second-place ticket would receive Rs 10 lakh. Winners of the third award will each earn Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be watched over by impartial judges.

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

By visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants in the Karunya Plus KN-448 can also check the results. These results are further published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

In order to verify their winning tickets, Karunya Plus KN-448 fortunate draw winners must consult the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity documentation if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette in order to collect the reward within 30 days.