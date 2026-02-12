PM Modi hosted Kerala BJP representatives in Delhi, saying the state looks to the BJP-NDA with 'great hope.' He asserted there is growing dissatisfaction with the ruling LDF and UDF fronts and urged members to work at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Kerala is looking at the BJP-NDA with "great hope", as he hosted party representatives from the state at his official residence in Delhi today.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said that he hosted the Kerala BJP Panchayat members, Municipality members and members of corporations from across the state at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, including representatives from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP secured a historic mandate. "Discussed a wide range of subjects, notably ways to deepen the BJP's connect with the people, further our good governance agenda and further 'Ease of Living,'" he wrote. At 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, hosted Kerala BJP Panchayat members, Municipality members and members of corporations from across Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP was blessed with a historic mandate. Discussed a wide range of subjects, notably ways to… pic.twitter.com/SqFKkjHbdK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2026

Kerala 'fed up' with LDF, UDF: PM Modi

He asserted that there is growing dissatisfaction with the ruling fronts in the state. "It is clear that Kerala is fed up with LDF and UDF and is looking to the BJP-NDA with great hope. Therefore, elected members from the BJP-NDA will work at the grassroots and address the challenges faced by the people," he said.

PM pays tribute to party workers

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to party workers. "It is due to their selfless efforts that we have grown across the state. In the coming times, the BJP will grow even further in Kerala," PM Modi said.

BJP delegation on three-day Delhi visit

The delegation comprises newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party Councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other Civic Representatives from the State. They will be on a three-day visit to Delhi.

The purpose of the visit is to focus on the development of Kerala and convey that the people of Kerala are seeking development and the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP-led NDA won 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the LDF was reduced to 29 wards. (ANI)