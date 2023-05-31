Kerala local body bypoll results: LDF, UDF win big; BJP loses ground

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 9 seats, while United Democratic Front (UDF) won 8 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win the sitting seat of LDF in the local body by-poll in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of the by-election results to 19 local body wards in nine districts took place on Wednesday. The polling was conducted on Tuesday.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 9 seats, while United Democratic Front (UDF) won 8 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win the sitting seat of LDF.

In addition to 15 grama panchayat wards, the by-election is taking place in two corporation wards and two municipal council wards. The BJP had two seats, the UDF had seven, the LDF had nine, and the Kerala Janapaksham had one.

Thiruvananthapuram District

UDF retained its seat in Canara, Pazhayakunnumel grama panchayat and LDF retained its sitting seat in Muttada.

Kollam district

BJP loses seat in Thazhamel, Anchal Grama Panchayat to LDF.

Alappuzha district

LDF retained its seat in Municipal Office, Cherthala Municipal Council.

Kottayam District

UDF retains sitting seat in Puthenthodu; LDF wins again in Mukkada, Manimala Panchayat. The LDF also won the Kerala Japakasham seat in Perunilam, Poonjar Gramapanchayat.

Ernakulam District

CPM won the sitting seat of BJP in Nellukuzhi Panchayat.

Palakkad district

In Bemmannur, Peringottukurissi Grama Panchayat, UDF kept their position. In Parayambalam, Muthalamada Panchayat, UDF gained the LDF's occupied seat.

The BJP won the LDF's seat in Kallamala, Kanhirapuzha Grama Panchayat, but the LDF maintained its seat in Akaloor East in Lakkidi-Perur. UDF retained their seat in Kappadam, Karimba Grama Panchayat.

Kozhikode district

UDF could retain their sitting seat in Cheliya Town, Chengottukavu Grama Panchayat; Meanwhile, UDF's seat in Kanalad, Puthuppady Grama Panchayat was lost to CPM; LDF won again their sitting seat in Velom Grama Panchayat.

Kannur District

UDF retained its sitting seat in Pallipuram, Kannur Municipal Corporation; LDF's sitting seat in Kakkoni, Cheruthazham Grama Panchayat was lost to the Congress.

In the 19 local body wards, a total of 60 candidates, including 29 women, are contesting. 33,900 people are on the voters' list, including 16,009 men and 17,891 women, according to the voters' list issued on May 2.