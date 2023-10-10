Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD)  has issued yellow alert in 7 districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday(Oct 10).

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chances of heavy rainfall in the state for the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)  has issued yellow alert in 7 districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday(Oct 10).

    The yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram on Wednesday(Oct 11). The IMD has informed that isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts are likely to experience thundershowers and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 km per hour.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.5 to 1.8 metres along the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 11, 2023. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious. It has also been informed that trips to the beach should be completely avoided

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbour. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam AJR

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam

    India stands firmly with Israel PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss Hamas attacks; check details AJR

    'India stands firmly with Israel': PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss Hamas attacks; check details

    IIT Madras students create 'Avishkar Hyperloop': Vaccum-powered pod to travel 350 km in just 30 mins vkp

    IIT Madras students create ‘Avishkar Hyperloop’: Vacuum-powered pod to travel 350 km in just 30 mins

    Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of Tughlaq-Style Governance

    Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of Tughlaq-Style Governance

    Protests and road blockade: Cauvery water dispute triggers unrest in Bengaluru; check details

    Protests and road blockade: Cauvery water dispute triggers unrest in Bengaluru; check details

    Recent Stories

    football ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note snt

    ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note

    Video and photos: Raj Kundra says 'NO' to pose with Urfi Javed; here's what happen NEXT RBA

    Video and photos: Raj Kundra says 'NO' to pose with Urfi Javed; here's what happened NEXT

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam AJR

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam

    As war rages on, Israel successfully freeze cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas fundraising snt

    As war rages on, Israel successfully freeze cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas fundraising

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders worth Rs 2899 gcw

    Why is Amazon CANCELLING Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro orders?

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon