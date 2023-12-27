Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi’s statue (WATCH)

    An SFI activist was seen placing sunglasses on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bharat Matha College in Choondy, Aluva.

    Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi's statue (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Aluva: The police filed a case against an SFI activist for placing shades on Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Bharath Matha Law College, Choondy. Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student was booked based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Al Ameen. Adheen Nazar, a member of the SFI Aluva area committee, is seen in the video placing a sunglass on the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

    A senior police official said that a case has been filed against him under sections 426 (mischief) and 153 (promoting disharmony). According to the complaint, his activities amounted to denigrating Gandhiji's greatness to sow discord in society.

    He was no longer a member of the campus leadership, according to the SFI district leadership. About a month ago, he requested to be relieved of his duties as unit secretary, citing health reasons. Furthermore, he had already issued a public apology for his actions at the college's request, said SFI district secretary Arjun Babu.

    Ameen refuted the claim, stating that the accused was still the campus SFI unit secretary and area committee secretary. According to him, the accused was also overheard saying that Gandhi was long gone and his actions were therefore meaningless. He said that the footage was originally shared on the campus WhatsApp group and was recorded on December 21.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    Israel embassy blast 2 suspects caught on CCTV revenge letter found advisory issued for Israelis in India gcw

    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi visibility almost zero flights diverted trains delayed gcw

    Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility reduced; flights diverted, many trains delayed

    Kerala news live 27 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rs 7.86 lakh additional fund allotted for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Onam feast

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees significant drop, earns Rs 10.25 crore

    Israel embassy blast 2 suspects caught on CCTV revenge letter found advisory issued for Israelis in India gcw

    Israel embassy blast: 2 suspects caught on CCTV, safety advisory issued

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nana Patekar predicts BJP to win with close to 400 seats; here's what he said

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide allegedly over mental torture by mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon