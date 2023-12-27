Kerala: Left-backed SFI leader booked for placing shades over Mahatma Gandhi’s statue (WATCH)

An SFI activist was seen placing sunglasses on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bharat Matha College in Choondy, Aluva.

Aluva: The police filed a case against an SFI activist for placing shades on Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Bharath Matha Law College, Choondy. Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student was booked based on a complaint filed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist Al Ameen. Adheen Nazar, a member of the SFI Aluva area committee, is seen in the video placing a sunglass on the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

A senior police official said that a case has been filed against him under sections 426 (mischief) and 153 (promoting disharmony). According to the complaint, his activities amounted to denigrating Gandhiji's greatness to sow discord in society.

He was no longer a member of the campus leadership, according to the SFI district leadership. About a month ago, he requested to be relieved of his duties as unit secretary, citing health reasons. Furthermore, he had already issued a public apology for his actions at the college's request, said SFI district secretary Arjun Babu.

Ameen refuted the claim, stating that the accused was still the campus SFI unit secretary and area committee secretary. According to him, the accused was also overheard saying that Gandhi was long gone and his actions were therefore meaningless. He said that the footage was originally shared on the campus WhatsApp group and was recorded on December 21.