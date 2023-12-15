Kerala: Kumki elephants brought to catch man-eating tiger in Wayanad

The forest department has intensified its search to catch the tiger that killed the man who bit the dairy farmer Prajeesh in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery Vakery. It was confirmed earlier that Prajeesh was bitten by a 13-year-old male tiger.

Wayanad: The forest department has intensified its search to catch the tiger that killed the man who bit the dairy farmer Prajeesh in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery Vakery. The search started after bringing the Kumki elephants to the spot. The search has been extended including the RRT team along with elephants named Vikram and Bharat.

Vikram, who came to Vakery to catch the tiger, was also a villain who shook this country in the past. In Koodallur, residents once faced a wild boar issue, prompting them to use firecrackers and chase it. The forest department captured the boar, known as Vikram, on March 10, 2019. After training, Vikram, now Kunkiana, joined the elephant squad in Muthanga. Formerly named Vadakkanad Kompan in the wild, the Kumki elephant has a new mission – assisting the forest department in capturing a tiger causing fear in Koodallur. This time, the elephant is accompanied by Bharat, working together to address the tiger issue, marking a unique collaboration in wildlife management.

Vikram used to spread fear by unleashing widespread violence including in Koodullur and North Nadu. Meanwhile, the forest department is making vigorous efforts to find the tiger today. It was confirmed earlier that Prajeesh was bitten by a 13-year-old male tiger. The search is done by looking, at the tiger's footprints. There is also strong protest among the locals over the delay in capturing the tiger.

