Kerala: KSRTC to run special services to Sabarimala from major bus stations

Thiruvananthapuram : The Sabarimala temple will open for Thula Masam puja (Malayalam month) on October 17 at 5 p.m. The melshanti (chief priest) will open the door of the temple in the presence of Tantri Mahesh Mohan. The temple will close on October 22 at 10 p.m. There will be special pujas, including Udayasthamaya Puja, Kalabhabhishekam, Pushpabhishekam, and Padi Puja, on these dates.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to start special services to Pampa on the occasion of Sabarimala Tulamasam Puja. The extensive travel arrangements will start from October 18 to October 22. The KSRTC has confirmed that pre-booking services are available for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The bus services are available from major bus stations like Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottarakkara, Erumeli, and Chengannur. Due to the rush of passengers, Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot has introduced special buses and pre-booking facilities. In case of more congestion, passengers can avail of services from adjacent units.

For more information: KSRTC Pampa: 0473 5203445; Thiruvananthapuram: 0471 2323979; Kottarakkara: 0474 2452812; Pathanamthitta: 0468 2222366.

