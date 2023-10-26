Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB to continue to levy surcharge on November electricity bill

    The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to continue the surcharge that has been charging for electricity in the state for the next month as well.

    Kerala: KSEB to continue to levy surcharge on November electricity bill rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to continue the surcharge that has been charging for electricity in the state for the next month as well. The surcharge was introduced in lieu of a sharp hike in electricity rates. In the month of April, KSEB started trying to make up for the revenue loss by charging a surcharge of 9 paise per unit. Later, it was raised to 19 paise.

    On June 1, it was decided to impose an additional surcharge of ten paise per unit, in addition to the existing nine paise that had been in place until then. With this the KSEB was collecting a total surcharge of 19 paise per unit. Notably, KSEB had applied to increase the surcharge to 44 paise per unit. However, the surcharge increase was executed in compliance with the rule that allows the board to impose a maximum surcharge of 19 paise without seeking approval from the Regulatory Commission.

    The Regulatory Commission had granted permission for the continuation of the nine-paisa surcharge until October on October 4. 

    Meanwhile, the government has decided to direct the Regulatory Commission to restore the cancelled long-term electricity contract for 465 MW. The government is restoring the contract cancelled by the Regulatory Commission, citing procedural lapses using special powers under the Electricity Act. The decision was taken in view of the acute power crisis.

    Earlier, the Electricity Regulatory Commission cancelled the long-term contract with KSEB. The contract for 465 MW was cancelled due to technical issues and lapses in procedures. However, due to the sudden loss of 465 megawatts and reduced rainfall, the board was in dire straits. Even the Chief Minister criticised the action of the commission. Finally, the government intervened by accepting the KSEB demand. The action is under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, which empowers the government to intervene in policy matters.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon