Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Rural SP will investigate the financial fraud complaint lodged against Minister Ahamed Devarkovil received in Nava Kerala Sadas. A resident of Vadakara, AK Yusuf, lodged a complaint against the minister for non-payment of Rs 63 lakh. He said that he has hope in the Chief Minister. However, CM Vijayan said that the matter is proceeding legally and the decision will belong to the court.

The case involves an alleged scandle where Rs 50 lakh was taken under the pretext of making the complainant a partner in a firm manufacturing goods for railways. The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court has sentenced three accused, including Ahamed Devarkovil, to two years of imprisonment in 2019.

Later, the court quashed the prison sentence of Ahamed Devarkovil and ordered him to pay Rs 63 lakh to Yusuf, however, the fine was not paid. Yusuf reported the matter to the Chief Minister; however, no action was taken. After receiving no reply, the petition was submitted in the Nava Kerala Sadas. Subsequently, the complaint was forwarded to Kozhikode Rural SP. Yusuf expressed hope that action would be taken within 45 days, as assured by Nava Kerala Sadas.

Minister Ahmed Devarkovil responded, stating he did not personally owe money to anyone and suggested that those previously dismissed from INL were behind the complaint. The Chief Minister had also remarked earlier that there was nothing to be done in a case pending before the court. However, recent information indicates that the case has been transferred to Kozhikode Rural SP, suggesting a potential shift in the handling of the investigation.