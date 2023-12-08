Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil

    The Kozhikode Rural SP will investigate the financial fraud complaint lodged against Minister Ahamed Devarkovil received in Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Kerala: Kozhikode Rural SP to investigate financial fraud against Minister Ahamed Devarakovil rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Rural SP will investigate the financial fraud complaint lodged against Minister Ahamed Devarkovil received in Nava Kerala Sadas. A resident of Vadakara, AK Yusuf, lodged a complaint against the minister for non-payment of Rs 63 lakh. He said that he has hope in the Chief Minister. However, CM Vijayan said that the matter is proceeding legally and the decision will belong to the court.

    The case involves an alleged scandle where Rs 50 lakh was taken under the pretext of making the complainant a partner in a firm manufacturing goods for railways. The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court has sentenced three accused, including Ahamed Devarkovil, to two years of imprisonment in 2019.

    Later, the court quashed the prison sentence of Ahamed Devarkovil and ordered him to pay Rs 63 lakh to Yusuf, however, the fine was not paid. Yusuf reported the matter to the Chief Minister; however, no action was taken. After receiving no reply, the petition was submitted in the Nava Kerala Sadas. Subsequently, the complaint was forwarded to Kozhikode Rural SP. Yusuf expressed hope that action would be taken within 45 days, as assured by Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Minister Ahmed Devarkovil responded, stating he did not personally owe money to anyone and suggested that those previously dismissed from INL were behind the complaint. The Chief Minister had also remarked earlier that there was nothing to be done in a case pending before the court. However, recent information indicates that the case has been transferred to Kozhikode Rural SP, suggesting a potential shift in the handling of the investigation.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-358 December 08 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money and more HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-358 December 08 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more HERE

    Police in Kashmir's Baramulla have issues Dos and Don'ts for social media

    Police in Kashmir's Baramulla have issued Dos and Don'ts for social media (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police to seek 5-day custody of Dr Ruwais over doctor death case rkn

    Kerala: Police to seek 5-day custody of Dr Ruwais over doctor death case

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Cannot imagine that Narendra Modi could be intimidated Russia's Vladimir Putin hails Indian PM

    'Cannot imagine that Narendra Modi could be intimidated...' Russia's Vladimir Putin hails Indian PM (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's co-star Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari arrested? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' on hold due to THIS reason, details here

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested vkp

    Bengaluru: Sexual harassment inside Namma Metro; accused arrested

    Kadak Singh screening: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend premiere [PICTURES] ATG

    Kadak Singh screening: Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and others attend premiere [PICTURES]

    Karnataka: Illegal sale of Tiger claws in Davangere leads to arrest of 7, including 2 from Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Illegal sale of Tiger claws in Davangere leads to arrest of 7, including 2 from Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon