Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Janasevanam Shaji, who began free mid-day meal in govt hospital, passes away

    Janasevanam Shaji began free mid-day meals at the Kayamkulam government hospital 30 years ago passed away. He was known for his philanthropic works in Kayamkulam. 

    Kerala: Janasevanam Shaji, who began free mid-day meal in govt hospital, passes away anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Kayamkulam: Janasevanam Shaji, who started the distribution of free mid-day meals in Kayamkulam Government Hospital passed away. Nawaz Shah Hussain, popularly known as Janasevanam Shaji started giving free lunch and pulses to the bed patients and attendants of the Kayamkulam Government Hospital three decades ago. Shaji is the son of the late Mullasseril Jalaluddeen, one of the early leaders of the Kerala Congress (M) wing and a freedom fighter.

    Shaji, who ran a school called Children's Palace, was an active presence in the social and cultural activities of Kayamkulam. He also started palliative activities in Kayamkulam. For the youth and students of Kottukulangara, Shaji's activities—who had organised the youths many years prior—were fascinating. He organised volleyball tournaments and local ball games.

    The distribution of the mid-day meal started by Shaji was later taken up by many organizations. He is survived by his wife Ramla Teacher and children Altaf Shah Jalal (Shakutan), and Afnan Shah (Kuttan Kunj).

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained: Encounter surge in Tamil Nadu under MK Stalin's regime anr

    Explained: Encounter surge in Tamil Nadu under MK Stalin's regime

    Ram Mandir aarti pass bookings commence: Check timings, booking steps and more AJR

    Ram Mandir aarti pass bookings commence: Check timings, booking steps and more

    Bengaluru: NIMHANS staff accused of stealing biopsy samples and selling them to private medical colleges vkp

    Bengaluru: NIMHANS staff accused of stealing biopsy samples and selling them to private medical colleges

    Kerala: Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion in Kochi

    HD Deve Gowda's Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    HD Deve Gowda Exclusive: 'Modi a leader with significant charisma; INDIA bloc lacks one'

    Recent Stories

    7 steps to host the ultimate New Year's eve bash SHG

    7 steps to host the ultimate New Year's eve bash

    Photos Shakira's belly-dancing pose statue unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla RBA

    Photos: Shakira's belly-dancing pose statue unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla

    A Speed Ultra: Unveiling the Xiaomi SU7

    A Speed Ultra: Unveiling the Xiaomi SU7

    Explained: Encounter surge in Tamil Nadu under MK Stalin's regime anr

    Explained: Encounter surge in Tamil Nadu under MK Stalin's regime

    Budapest to Lisbon: 7 budget-friendly places to visit in Europe ATG

    Budapest to Lisbon: 7 budget-friendly places to visit in Europe

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon