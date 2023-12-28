Kerala: Janasevanam Shaji, who began free mid-day meal in govt hospital, passes away

Janasevanam Shaji began free mid-day meals at the Kayamkulam government hospital 30 years ago passed away. He was known for his philanthropic works in Kayamkulam.

Kayamkulam: Janasevanam Shaji, who started the distribution of free mid-day meals in Kayamkulam Government Hospital passed away. Nawaz Shah Hussain, popularly known as Janasevanam Shaji started giving free lunch and pulses to the bed patients and attendants of the Kayamkulam Government Hospital three decades ago. Shaji is the son of the late Mullasseril Jalaluddeen, one of the early leaders of the Kerala Congress (M) wing and a freedom fighter.

Shaji, who ran a school called Children's Palace, was an active presence in the social and cultural activities of Kayamkulam. He also started palliative activities in Kayamkulam. For the youth and students of Kottukulangara, Shaji's activities—who had organised the youths many years prior—were fascinating. He organised volleyball tournaments and local ball games.

The distribution of the mid-day meal started by Shaji was later taken up by many organizations. He is survived by his wife Ramla Teacher and children Altaf Shah Jalal (Shakutan), and Afnan Shah (Kuttan Kunj).