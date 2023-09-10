Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Horse dies after bitten by rabid dog in Kappad beach

    The horse at the Kappad beach tourist center, which had been ailing since being bitten by a rabid dog on August 19. The veterinary surgeon has advised the horse's owners and those who had close contact with the animal to follow the necessary protocols.

    Kerala: Horse dies after bitten by rabid dog in Kappad beach rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A horse that was used for tourist rides died on Sunday (Sep 10) after it was bitten by a rabid dog on August 19. Despite receiving five doses of vaccine and being closely monitored, the horse's health had been deteriorating in recent days. The horse was used for tourists rides even during the Onam season.

    Recently, the horse exhibited symptoms of rabies following which a sample was collected by the epidemiologist from the district health department. The veterinary surgeon had advised the owner of the horse and those who had direct contact with the animal to follow the necessary protocols.

    According to the officials, the horse will be shifted to Kannur for a post mortem. The same rabid dog had also bitten a cow in the area. Doctors have recommended tourists who rode the horse should visit the nearest health centers to take precautionary measures.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal GovernorAnanda Bose's 'sealed letters' triggers war of words

    West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose's 'sealed letters' triggers war of words

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED likely to quiz top cops over money laundering links with accused rkn

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED likely to quiz top cops over money laundering links with accused

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today rkn

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today

    Being a proud Hindu means: UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit AJR

    'Being a proud Hindu means...': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Russian foreign minister Lavrov praises India's diplomacy, labels G20 Summit 'milestone' AJR

    Russian foreign minister Lavrov praises India's diplomacy, labels G20 Summit 'milestone'

    Tennis US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna thanks supporters for showering love after losing in men's doubles final osf

    US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna thanks supporters for showering love after losing in men's doubles final

    West Bengal GovernorAnanda Bose's 'sealed letters' triggers war of words

    West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose's 'sealed letters' triggers war of words

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED likely to quiz top cops over money laundering links with accused rkn

    Karuvannur bank scam: ED likely to quiz top cops over money laundering links with accused

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon