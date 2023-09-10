Kerala: Horse dies after bitten by rabid dog in Kappad beach

The horse at the Kappad beach tourist center, which had been ailing since being bitten by a rabid dog on August 19. The veterinary surgeon has advised the horse's owners and those who had close contact with the animal to follow the necessary protocols.

Kozhikode: A horse that was used for tourist rides died on Sunday (Sep 10) after it was bitten by a rabid dog on August 19. Despite receiving five doses of vaccine and being closely monitored, the horse's health had been deteriorating in recent days. The horse was used for tourists rides even during the Onam season.

Recently, the horse exhibited symptoms of rabies following which a sample was collected by the epidemiologist from the district health department. The veterinary surgeon had advised the owner of the horse and those who had direct contact with the animal to follow the necessary protocols.

According to the officials, the horse will be shifted to Kannur for a post mortem. The same rabid dog had also bitten a cow in the area. Doctors have recommended tourists who rode the horse should visit the nearest health centers to take precautionary measures.