Kerala Police gave a Guard of Honour to 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham, the state's youngest organ donor. Health Minister Veena George praised the parents' decision to donate her organs, saving five lives, as a model for humanity.

State Bestows Guard of Honour on Youngest Organ Donor

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday stated that the Kerala Police has accorded a Guard of Honour to 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham, the state's youngest organ donor, whose selfless contribution saved the lives of five people. Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Health Minister said that such an act filled with love and care for humanity is a model for many others. "So, from the depths of their grief and their sorrow. So it is, it is quite, quite, I don't know how to describe that. It's such an active expression of love and care for humanity, serving as a model for many others. The parents decided to donate the organs, and Alan, their little daughter, became the youngest organ donor in the state. The state has decided to give the honour, Guard of Honour, to the little child. Now, the police have just given the Guard of Honour for the state as the state's honour, and the Honourable Chief Minister has called the family and expressed his condolences," said George.

The Kerala Health Minister further expressed that this is an honour for the entire government. "This is an honour of the entire government. As a representative of the state government, I am here today for the funeral, and once again, I'm expressing my deep condolences to the entire grieving family and to Arun and Sharon. They are really, really, they are giving a strong message to society," added George.

Dignitaries and Public Pay Last Respects

Earlier, the mortal remains of 10-month-old organ donor Alin Sherin Abraham were brought to her home in Mallappally on Sunday. A large number of family members, relatives, and locals gathered to pay their respects ahead of the funeral.

Following a public viewing of her mortal remains at the residence, the remains of the young donor were then taken to the St. Thomas CSI Church in Nedungadappally for the funeral service. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the St. Thomas CSI Church to pay their last respects to Alin Sherin, honouring the infant's extraordinary contribution as an organ donor.

The Tragic Accident and a Selfless Decision

Alin suffered brain death following a road accident on February 5 at Pallam Borma junction in Pathanamthitta district, where a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. She sustained severe injuries, and her mother and grandparents were also critically hurt. After initial treatment in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, the child was shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13. The family consented to organ donation soon after.

A Gift of Life to Five Recipients

Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, made the decision to donate her organs. The infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated. A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received the liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

The baby had become Kerala's youngest organ donor by giving new life to five recipients after being declared brain-dead at the hospital. (ANI)