Kerala: Holiday announced in three districts on Dec 12 due to by-elections

A holiday has been declared in three districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode on December 12 due to by-elections.

Thiruvananthapuram: A holiday has been declared in three districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode, on December 12 due to by-elections. The District Collector N Devidas has declared a holiday in all the educational institutions, government, semi-government, and public sector institutions of Kalathur East (Ward 18), Poruvazhy Gram Panchayat (Ward 15), Vilangara (Ward 20) and Kottamkara Gram Panchayat (Ward 08) in Kollam district, where polling stations will be functioning on December 11 and 12. The counting of votes will be held on December 13.

The district Collector in charge of Thiruvananthapuram, Anil Jose, has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, government, semi-government, and public sector institutions in the Manambur ward of Aruvikkara gram panchayat on December 12. A local holiday has been declared for operating polling stations on December 11 and 12 and counting centers on December 13.

The by-election will be held in Vanimel panchayat (Ward 14), Vilyapalli gram panchayat (Ward 16) Madavur gram panchayat (Ward 5), and Mavoor gram panchayat of Ward 13 in Kozhikode district on December 12. Therefore, all educational institutions and offices will be shut down.