Kerala: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Thiruvananthapuram; Crops worth Rs 43 lakh damaged

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to days of nonstop, intense rain, 23 houses, in six taluks of the Thiruvananthapuram district, partially collapsed. Since September 29, 11 homes in Nedumangad Taluk have suffered damage as a result of continuous rainfall. Four homes each in the taluks of Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala, and Kattakada suffered some damage.

Two men and one woman are currently residing at a relief camp at Mamam Anganwadi in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk. The district administration is still looking for Soman (58), a Vithura resident who went missing on October 1 in the Vamanapuram river close to Ponnamchund bridge.

Geromic George, the district collector, has ordered all of the departments, including revenue, to act quickly to cope with the rain disaster.

According to preliminary estimates, since September 25, torrential rains have damaged crops worth Rs. 43.57 lakh in the district. 133 farmers lost their 6.89 hectares of various agricultural crops. With Rs 21 lakh worth of crops damaged on 1.40 hectares, Neyyattinkara block has sustained the highest agricultural damage. The Department of Agriculture reports losses of Rs. 6 lakh in Aryancode, Rs. 62,000 in Kattakada, Rs. 10 lakh in Parassala, Rs. 2.4 lakh in Pulimath, and Rs. 3.55 lakh in Vamanapuram.

The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the capital district today as heavy rain is forecast to continue. Heavy rain was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. The Central Water Commission had issued a warning after the water level rose in Neyyar and Karamana rivers.