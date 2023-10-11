Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Heavy rainfall likely to continue in the state today (Oct 11). The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert in 3 districts including Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in the state today (Oct 11). The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert in 3 districts including Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram today. Heavy rainfall will pour in hilly areas.

    There is a chance of isolated rain in some parts of Kerala. Rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm will continue in next 24 hours. Meanwhile, yellow alert was declared in 7 districts including  Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod yesterday.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves of 0.8 to 1.8 metres along the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 p.m. on October 11, 2023. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious. It has also been informed that trips to the beach should be completely avoided

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbour. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
