Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product

    The Ernakulam District Consumer Court has imposed a fine of ₹74,900 on a trader who failed to refund the cost of a faulty hearing aid, despite receiving the equipment back from the customer for replacement.

    Kerala: Hearing aid centre slapped fine of Rs 74,900 for damaged product rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 10:18 AM IST


    Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Court has imposed a fine of ₹74,900 on a trader who failed to refund the cost of a faulty hearing aid, despite receiving the equipment back from the customer for replacement.

    The case was brought to the court by Krishnaraj, a native of Kumbalam in Ernakulam who had purchased a hearing aid for his mother from  Dhwani Hearing Centre in Vytilla for Rs 14,900. However, the hearing aid turned out to be of poor quality and non-functional. When Krishnaraj attempted to return it, the shopkeeper refused to refund the money, thus leading him to seek legal action.

    The Ernakulam District Consumer Court, presided over by D.B. Binu as president and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N., ordered in favour of Krishnaraj. They found the manager of Dhwani Hearing Centre guilty of providing deficient service and engaging in unethical trade practices.

    The opposite party in this case argued that the complainant did not make the purchase and that it was made by someone named Sukumari. They also claimed they were not responsible for servicing or maintenance. They denied that the hearing aid was defective and stated their willingness to subject it to expert analysis. They further asserted that the complainant failed to issue a legal notice.

    In response, the court ordered the opposite party to refund the original price Rs 14,900 for the hearing aid, along with an additional payment of Rs 50,000 as compensation for the mental distress and physical hardships experienced by the complainant. Another Rs 10,000 was awarded towards the cost of the legal proceedings.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad

    NIA conducts raid in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details AJR

    NIA conduct raids in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details

    Im not FBI or part of Five Eyes Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation AJR

    'I'm not FBI or part of Five Eyes': Jaishankar on terrorist Nijjar's murder investigation

    Kerala: MG University postpones all exams scheduled for September 28 rkn

    Kerala: MG University postpones all exams scheduled for September 28

    Kerala News LIVE 27 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions RBA

    Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Two youths die from electric trap set for wild boars; land owner buries bodies in Palakkad

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details vkp

    Day-long Bengaluru bandh results in Rs 1,500 crore transaction loss; check details

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films ATG

    Naseeruddin Shah could not sit through RRR and Pushpa; advocates for more nuanced films

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav reception: Why did the couple cancel Chandigarh, Delhi receptions? Read to know

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon