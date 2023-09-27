Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George's personal staff accused of bribery

    An allegation of bribery has surfaced involving the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George. The complaint alleges that Akhil Mathew, her personal staff, accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for facilitating a doctor's appointment.

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George's personal staff accused of bribery rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: An allegation of bribery has surfaced involving the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George. The complaint alleges that Akhil Mathew, her personal staff, accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for facilitating a doctor's appointment. According to the complaint, a middleman was also involved in the transaction. The complaint was filed by Haridasan, a resident of Malappuram. In response, the minister's office has forwarded the complaint to the Director-General of Police (DGP) for further investigation.

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that a complaint was received on September 13. After examining the facts, it was determined that Akhil Mathew was not involved, and the allegation was baseless. The complaint was forwarded to the police, and the Chief Minister's office was informed on September 20.

    The police were directed to investigate if there was an attempt to falsely implicate the staff member. The personnel staff member has also lodged a complaint with the police.

    The minister emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into any cheating or conspiracy, stressing the government's commitment to preventing corruption. Regarding allegations of cheating related to the CITU office, the minister mentioned that no media had sought her response while she was in Kozhikode for Nipah prevention work. She assured me that prompt action would be taken soon in this matter.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' in wake of violence; check details AJR

    Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' in wake of violence; check details

    Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured AJR

    Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured

    Manipur turned into battlefield, sack 'incompetent' CM': Kharge attacks PM Modi over violence AJR

    'Manipur turned into battlefield, sack 'incompetent' CM': Kharge attacks PM Modi over violence

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest vkp

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest

    Train climbs platform at Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh, investigation underway WATCH AJR

    Train climbs platform at Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh, investigation underway | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' in wake of violence; check details AJR

    Manipur govt declares entire state as 'disturbed area' in wake of violence; check details

    Disha Patani wishes rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex on his birthday; check out video RKK

    Disha Patani wishes rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex on his birthday; check out video

    US soldier Travis King to be expelled from North Korea AJR

    BREAKING: US soldier Travis King to be expelled from North Korea

    football Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams snt

    Ukraine announces boycott of all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams

    Rose to hibiscus: 7 flowers you can grow in your backyard ATG EAI

    Rose to hibiscus: 7 flowers you can grow in your backyard

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon