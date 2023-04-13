Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC declines to interfere with relocation of tusker 'Arikomban'; Directs govt to find suitable place

    The petitioner was concerned that the elephant could wander into Muthalamada Grama Panchayath's residential areas as it has a history of wandering into human settlements in search of food.
     

    Kerala HC declines to interfere with relocation of tusker 'Arikomban'; Directs govt to find suitable place in a week anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Kochi: Despite the review petition filed by Nenmara's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) K Babu citing concerns of residents near the proposed site of translocation about the elephant entering human settlements, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with its earlier directive to translocate the wild tusker 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

    Due to worries expressed by the residents of the Anayirangal region about the elephant entering areas of human settlement and causing damage, the court on April 5th ordered to tranquilize and translocate of the elephant along with a radio collar to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

    The petitioner was concerned that the elephant could wander into Muthalamada Grama Panchayath's residential areas as it has a history of wandering into human settlements in search of food.

    The court ruled that the petitioner's fears were baseless and that there was no evidence to support the claim that the elephant would enter the Muthalamada region and cause harm.

    A division bench of Justice A.K.Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P while refusing to allow the review petition observed, “We are also appalled by the total insensitivity demonstrated to the plight of the animal in question, which has been directed to be translocated from its original habitat to a new one only because there is every likelihood that the availability of plentiful natural food and water resources there would deter it from foraging in human settlements."

    The court decided not to interfere with the translocation of tusker Arikomban to Parambikulam. However, the court stated that the State might move the elephant to the new location in accordance with the earlier decision if it can find a suitable replacement within a week. The court also made it clear that if no alternate site is found within a week, the tusker has to relocate to Parambikulam without delay.

    The rogue tusker has been creating havoc in the Chinnakanal and Shantanpara regions in Idukki. 

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India records 10158 fresh cases in 24 hours active tally nears 45000 mark gcw

    India records 10,158 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally nears 45,000-mark

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

    4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's Shilphata-Zaroli corridor

    Operation Panther uncovers Mukhtar Ansari's 'benami' assets worth Rs 127 crore

    'Operation Panther' uncovers Mukhtar Ansari's 'benami' assets worth Rs 127 crore

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls

    HISTORIC Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah AJR

    HISTORIC! Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah: WATCH

    Recent Stories

    India records 10158 fresh cases in 24 hours active tally nears 45000 mark gcw

    India records 10,158 fresh cases in 24 hours, active tally nears 45,000-mark

    Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget ramp up oomph and add glam to star-studded event vma

    Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget ramp up oomph and add glam to star-studded event

    Fan chases Manju Warrier's car; here's what Malayalam's lady superstar did NEXT RBA

    Fan chases Manju Warrier's car; here's what Malayalam's lady superstar did NEXT

    Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married? Couple off for vacation or to check wedding location? RBA

    Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married? Couple off for vacation or to check wedding location?

    HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more vma

    HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon