Kerala HC declines to interfere with relocation of tusker 'Arikomban'; Directs govt to find suitable place

Kochi: Despite the review petition filed by Nenmara's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) K Babu citing concerns of residents near the proposed site of translocation about the elephant entering human settlements, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with its earlier directive to translocate the wild tusker 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

Due to worries expressed by the residents of the Anayirangal region about the elephant entering areas of human settlement and causing damage, the court on April 5th ordered to tranquilize and translocate of the elephant along with a radio collar to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

The petitioner was concerned that the elephant could wander into Muthalamada Grama Panchayath's residential areas as it has a history of wandering into human settlements in search of food.

The court ruled that the petitioner's fears were baseless and that there was no evidence to support the claim that the elephant would enter the Muthalamada region and cause harm.

A division bench of Justice A.K.Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P while refusing to allow the review petition observed, “We are also appalled by the total insensitivity demonstrated to the plight of the animal in question, which has been directed to be translocated from its original habitat to a new one only because there is every likelihood that the availability of plentiful natural food and water resources there would deter it from foraging in human settlements."

The court decided not to interfere with the translocation of tusker Arikomban to Parambikulam. However, the court stated that the State might move the elephant to the new location in accordance with the earlier decision if it can find a suitable replacement within a week. The court also made it clear that if no alternate site is found within a week, the tusker has to relocate to Parambikulam without delay.

The rogue tusker has been creating havoc in the Chinnakanal and Shantanpara regions in Idukki.