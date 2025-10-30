Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of using the NEP and PM SHRI schemes to 'brainwash children.' This follows the Kerala government's decision to put the PM SHRI scheme on hold and form a committee to review its implementation in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre's Education Policies

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP-led Central government of using the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM SHRI scheme to "brainwash children" with its ideology, after the Kerala government put the scheme on hold.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The NEP and PM SHRI have been brought in by the BJP government to brainwash children according to their own ideology. They have inserted so many factual inaccuracies, removed and changed a lot of historical data, and ideologically it's entirely leaning one way." She said such an approach was not healthy for children's education. "They should have a large perspective, and if they have different ideologies, they should all be educated about them to ensure they are aware of them," she added.

In a post on X, the Congress reiterated her remarks, saying, "The NEP and PM SHRI have been brought in by the BJP government to brainwash children according to their own ideology. They have inserted so many factual inaccuracies, removed and changed a lot of historical data, and ideologically, it's entirely leaning one way. That's not healthy for children's education. They should have a large perspective, and if they have different ideologies, they should all be educated about them to ensure they are aware of them. We are against it, and we oppose it. I had hoped that the state government in Kerala would have opposed it too, but I'm surprised they haven't." The NEP and PM SHRI have been brought in by the BJP government to brainwash children according to their own ideology. They have inserted so many factual inaccuracies, removed and changed a lot of historical data, and ideologically it's entirely leaning one way. That's not… pic.twitter.com/sujJZh3KZR — Congress (@INCIndia) October 30, 2025

Concerns for Cholanaikkan Tribe

Earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Meenangadi. On the Cholanaikkan Tribe, Priyanka Gandhi said that she had written to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development regarding the numerous issues faced by the tribe, requesting that they be helped and protected to preserve their traditions.

"I wrote to them (NABARD ). They have many issues and that tribe is a national treasure because they are still a hunter-gatherer tribe. Their laws, their way of understanding life, are extremely important. I think we should help and protect them to preserve their traditions at the same time, do whatever we can, to give them a better future," she said.

Kerala Puts PM SHRI Scheme on Hold

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a seven-member cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty, will be constituted to review the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in the state. All further proceedings under the scheme will be put on hold until the committee submits its report.

"When the MoU for PM SHRI was signed, it triggered several concerns. We have now decided to re-examine the project's implementation. A cabinet sub-committee with seven ministers has been constituted for this review. Until the committee submits its report and a final decision is taken, all further steps under PM SHRI will be put on hold. This decision will be formally communicated to the central government through a letter. Education Minister V Sivankutty will chair the sub-committee and will include Ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, P Rajeev, P Prasad, K Krishnankutty, and AK Saseendran.", CM Vijayan said.

Launched in 2022, the PM SHRI aims at creating 14,500 exemplar institutions across the country that showcase various aspects of the NEP. Kerala Minister for General Education V Sivankutty explained the decision to implement the PM SHRI in the State as a tactical move to secure the withheld Central funds under the Samagra Shiksha education scheme. The funds totalling Rs 1,476.13 crore under the scheme, which are due to the State, have been withheld by the Centre.

UDF Alleges 'Backdoor Deal'

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) also slammed the government for the decision, alleging a "backdoor deal" between the CPI (M) and BJP. (ANI)