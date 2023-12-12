Kerala Governor's EXPLOSIVE claim! 'Chief Minister hatching conspiracy to harm me physically...'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle was allegedly hit by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Governor claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hatched the conspiracy to harm him.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made sensational claims against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that the latter hatched a conspiracy to harm him physically. The Kerala governor accused the Chief Minister after he was reportedly being driven to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi when activists from the CPI(M)'s student branch, the Students Federation of India (SFI), allegedly struck his car.

The furious Governor was seen storming out of the vehicle and asking, "How did they come near my car? Who is the police officer? This is being done at the instance of the Chief Minister's party. Is this democracy that they will hit my car?"

Further addressing the media, Governor Khan said, " They have come before my car. They hit my car from both sides when I got down. Will they allow anybody to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Is it possible that protesters can bring their cars to the chief minister's programme?"

The police took 19 people into custody and the FIR however stated that the SFI activists only obstructed the vehicle as part of their protests. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.

The governor went on to claim that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the one who "conspired" to send people to harm him physically.

"So, it is the Chief Minister, I am saying it clearly, who is conspiring and sending these people to hurt me physically. The 'goondas' have taken charge of the roads of Thiruvananthapuram," the Governor added.

The SFI activists demonstrated at first by hitting the Governor's vehicle at the camp. Then the protesters ran towards the vehicle and protested near the General Hospital and the Petta Police Station.

Governor Khan reached New Delhi today and reiterated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the conspiracy as his speech provoked students. He said that the attempt to obstruct the Governor was a serious offence. The chief secretary and the DGP have also been told that the weak charges against the attackers will not last. He also said that there is a Jungle Raj in Kerala and challenged to come out if a black flag is waved at him when he reaches Kozhikode on Dec 16.