Phase I of Census 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census, has started in 5 states/UTs, with operations in progress in 11 others. Self-enumeration is ongoing in states like Gujarat and UP, with over 1.44 crore households participating.

The field operations for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase I of Census 2027 have commenced in five States and Union Territories, namely Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area in Delhi NCT as part of the ongoing nationwide Census exercise.

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Meanwhile, House-to-House Houselisting Operations by Enumerators are presently in progress in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Self-Enumeration Facility

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Self-Enumeration (SE) facility has commenced today in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Puducherry and will remain available till May 31. The corresponding Houselisting and Housing Census field operations in these States/UTs will be conducted from June 1 to June 30, 2026.

The Self-Enumeration facility is also currently underway in Uttar Pradesh and will continue till May 21, 2026, following which the HLO field operations will be conducted from May 22 to June 20, 2026.

Completed Houselisting Operations

Earlier, the Houselisting and Housing Census operations conducted from April 16 to May 15, were completed in the States/UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim, along with the NDMC area and Delhi Cantonment Board area in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Embracing Digital Census through Self-Enumeration

The Self-Enumeration (SE) facility, introduced in Census operations, continues to receive an encouraging response from the public. More than 1.44 crore households have already completed Self-Enumeration through the official portal (se.census.gov.in) across 25 States/UTs. The initiative marks a significant step towards the digitisation of Census operations and offers residents a convenient and secure platform to participate in the Census process.

Residents who have completed Self-Enumeration are requested to keep their generated Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share the same with the Enumerator during the field visit to complete the HLO process. Households that have not opted for Self-Enumeration will be covered during the physical house-to-house visit by Enumerators.

Data Collection and Public Cooperation

Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process to ensure comprehensive and accurate coverage. During field visits, Enumerators are collecting data digitally through a dedicated mobile application.

During this phase, information relating to housing conditions, household details, amenities available and assets possessed by households is being collected through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions. The data collected form an important basis for evidence-based planning and implementation of welfare and development programmes. All data collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning. Residents in the notified States/UTs are requested to extend full cooperation to Enumerators during the Houselisting Operations and actively participate in this important national exercise. (ANI)