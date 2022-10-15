Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway

    On Twitter, the Kerala Raj Bhawan stated, "My Facebook page appears to have been hacked since this morning, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The incident has been reported, and work is being done to restore the page."

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Kerala governor and former Union Minister Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account has been compromised, and efforts are underway to restore the social media page, according to a tweet from the Kerala Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The Kerala governor's office attached a screenshot of the Facebook page for users to review and informed them that unidentified hackers had hacked the account. 

    The Kerala Raj Bhawan said on Twitter, "Honourable Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said, 'My Facebook page appears to have been hacked since this morning.' The incident has been reported, and efforts are underway to restore the page."

     

     

    According to the social account, Khan has over 2.5 lakh Facebook followers and follows five official accounts.

    The Kerala governor, known for his unfiltered remarks and strong opinions, made a serious accusation last month against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary KK Ragesh and an ex-MP. It claimed they prevented arresting those who heckled the Indian History Congress (IHC) at Kannur University in 2019.

    Khan also presented a video clip to support his claims and claimed that the chief minister rewarded his secretary for interfering with the investigation into the attack.

    The Kerala governor said that CM Vijayan had inducted Ragesh into his personal staff as a reward for preventing the police from arresting those who 'conspired to harm' him at the (IHC) venue after screening video footage and circulating government communications to back up his charges.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
