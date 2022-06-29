Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur beheading: Relook madrassa education, warns Kerala Governor

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that there is a need to examine what is taught in the madrassas, where he claimed that beheading is projected as the law of God.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said that children were being taught in madrassas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. 

    Asked about the brutal killing of a man in Udaipur, the Governor said that there is a need to examine what is taught in the madrassas, where he claimed that beheading is projected as the law of God.

    "Now if somebody who has been indoctrinated right from the age of five or six, what they call the Muslim law -- that does not come from the Quran. That has been written by individuals during the time of the empire. And it provides for beheading. And this law is taught in the madrassas to the children," he said.

    Seeking re-examination of what is being taught at madrassas, the Kerala Governor said that one cannot refuse to notice the deeper disease and worry when symptoms emerge.

    He also alleged that maulanas and madrassas were radicalizing a section of Muslims and inciting sentiments against non-Muslims. 

    The Kerala Governor said that when the children who came out of the madrassa grow up, their mind is full of doubts about other religions and those who follow them. This, he said, needs to be stopped immediately. 

    The murder of Kanhaiya Lal sent shockwaves across the country. To recall, on June 28 in the afternoon, two bike riders entered the shop of Supreme Tailors in Dhanmandi area of ​​the city. They told Kanhaiya that they wanted to get clothes stitched. As soon as Kanhaiya started taking measurements, he was attacked with cleavers. He was beheaded and the duo fled the spot. They made a video later claiming responsibility for their murder. They were arrested by the police five hours later. 

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
