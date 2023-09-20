Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured

An explosion at a gelatin factory in Kochi killed one and injured four people on Tuesday (Sep 19) at 8 pm. Further details are awaited.

Kochi: The Kochi police said on Wednesday that an explosion at a gelatin factory left at least one person dead and four others injured. The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.

According to the police, a section 174 FIR has been filed. The explosion occurred at the Nitta Gelatin Company in Kakkanad on Tuesday at about 8 pm in the garbage can storage area, said the police.

"Since the company wasn't using any chemicals that contributed to the explosion, the cause of the explosion can only be determined after a thorough investigation", said the police.

The officials added that a scientific examination would be carried out today to determine the accident's cause.

Further details are awaited...