    Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured

    An explosion at a gelatin factory in Kochi killed one and injured four people on Tuesday (Sep 19) at 8 pm. Further details are awaited.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kochi police said on Wednesday that an explosion at a gelatin factory left at least one person dead and four others injured. The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.

    According to the police, a section 174 FIR has been filed. The explosion occurred at the Nitta Gelatin Company in Kakkanad on Tuesday at about 8 pm in the garbage can storage area, said the police.

    "Since the company wasn't using any chemicals that contributed to the explosion, the cause of the explosion can only be determined after a thorough investigation", said the police.

    The officials added that a scientific examination would be carried out today to determine the accident's cause.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
